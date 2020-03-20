Life Story: Roseann Wickman, 87; Longtime Township Resident

Roseann Wickman, 87, passed away on March 19, at her home in Somerset, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Wickman was born January 20, 1933 in Woodbridge to the late Paul and Frances (Von Schwanetz) Sluk. Roseann was raised in the Iselin section of Woodbridge. In 1959, she relocated and settled in Somerset with her family.

Roseann was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens Club. Roseann loved gardening and traveling, particularly to the NJ shore. Above all, she loved her entire family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Wickman was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Wickman; her brother, John Sluk, her sisters, Grace and her husband Rudy Grewe, Clare and her husband Ted Nahass.

She is survived by her six sons, John and his wife Colleen, Thomas and his wife Janice, Jay and his wife Nancy, Paul and his wife Carol, James and his wife Kathleen and Christopher and his wife Jennifer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen Sluk; her 11 grandchildren, Christine, Brian, Jeffrey, Allison, Stephanie, Matthew, Elizabeth, Meghan, Claire, Greta and Carl; her great grandchildren, Adaline, Aurora, Eli, Reese, and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her friends in the neighborhood, church, the senior citizen club and especially her BFF Mrs. Lynn Lynch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. March 24 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

All other services will be private under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.



