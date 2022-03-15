Life Story: Roseann M. Szani, 57; Lifelong Somerset Resident

Roseann M. Szani, of Somerset passed away on March 12 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 57.



Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Roseann worked as a Travel Agent for various agencies throughout the central New Jersey area.



While in college as a theater student, she volunteered as an aide/assistant at a Night of 100 Stars event in New York City where she met and proudly assisted many famous celebrities such as Lucille Ball, Whoopi Goldberg and Gavin MacLeod.



With her mother, Roseann was a dedicated member of the Lap Tapestry Project in East Brunswick

and the Knitting & Crocheting Club at the Franklin Township library. Roseann crafted countless projects for various family members and friends over the years. She loved spending time with her family. She was a kind friend to many and was dedicated to helping others cope with whatever struggles they encountered.



She is predeceased by her father, Martin F. Szani.



Surviving are her mother, Gladys Renee Szani of Somerset; brother and sister-in-law,

David & Phyllis Szani of Rutherford; and niece Angelica Szani Rind (husband, David Rind) of

Jersey City.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with a Blessing at 11:30 a.m.

Entombment to follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. For those wishing to attend the funeral home service virtually please click HERE and enter passcode 311475.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lupus Foundation of America or Paralyzed Veterans of America.



