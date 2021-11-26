Life Story: Ronald Castagnola, 73; Was U.S. Army Reserve Medic

Ronald Castagnola, 73, passed away on November 24 at Community General Hospital in Toms River.

Ron was born September 4, 1948, in New York to the late John and Helen (Korfhage) Castagnola. He was raised in Bayside Queens before moving to Somerset. He relocated with his family to South Brunswick and recently settled in Ortley Beach.

Ron graduated from Bayside High School. He attended Queensboro Community College as well as Rutgers University. He honorably served in the US Army Reserves for six years as a medic. Ron was a Customer Service Manager for Eastman Kodak in NYC, where he worked for 37 years. He was an avid hunter and loved relaxing at the beach with his children and grandkids.

Ron was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Castagnola; his brothers-in-law, Edward Linder, and Vincent Cusumano.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Cathie Castagnola; his son, Christopher and his wife Tina; his daughter, Becca, and her husband Matt Malyar; his brothers, John Castagnola and Michael Castagnola; his sisters, Patricia Linder, and Helen Cusumano. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Terry Siegel; his grandchildren, Natalya, and Christopher Jr. and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. November 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. November 30 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park. Burial and committal services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.



