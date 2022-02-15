Life Story: Robert M. Heiss, 78; U.S. Army Veteran, IRS Investigator

Robert M. Heiss was surrounded by his beloved family at his home in Somerset when he passed away following a brave battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) on February 13. He was 78 years old.

Robert was a devoted husband, friend, father and grandfather who lived an extraordinary life. Born in Queens, New York, he called Long Island his home for the vast majority of his life.

On April 30, 1966 at St. Aidan’s Church in Williston Park, New York Robert married Marilyn O’Connor; the two had met working at Gimbels Department Store. In addition to his wife of over 50 years, he is also survived by his children, Brian Heiss of Philadelphia; Christine Heiss-Clark and her husband Robert Cohen, of Basking Ridge; his grandchildren, Aidan and Liam Clark and Jennifer and Michelle Cohen; his brothers, Gerard Heiss of Tennessee and Richard Heiss of Long Island, NY; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Robert spent most of his career as a marketing executive with Getty Oil and later served as an Investigator for the Internal Revenue Service in Holtsville, Long Island before his retirement.

In 2013 Robert and Marilyn left Long Island and moved to Somerset to be closer to their beloved grandchildren. Robert’s family was the heart and soul of his world and in retirement he never missed one of his grandchildren’s sporting events, performances or important life events. Bringing joy to family and friends was his greatest passion.

A five-time finisher of the New York City Marathon with his friends collectively known as the “Saturday Morning Bagel Runners,” Robert led a very active life. Robert and Marilyn traveled the world with family and friends; his passport stamps are proof of a life well-traveled.

Robert was a veteran of the US Army; parishioner of St. Joseph’s RC Parish in Hillsborough; past President of the Sterling Point Men’s Club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry & Dorothy Heiss and brothers Christopher and Michael.

Private cremation services have been held under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 16th from 5 to 8 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. A Memorial Mass will follow on Thursday, February 17th at 10 AM at St. Joseph’s Parish, Hillsborough.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Bob can be made to either:

CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/

St. Joseph Parish Social Ministry, 34 Yorktown Road, Millstone Borough Hillsborough, NJ 08844 (908) 874-3141.



