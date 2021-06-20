Life Story: Mrs. Sumintra Guman, 80; Worked For Candy Company

Mrs. Sumintra Guman passed away on June 19 at her home in Somerset. She was 80 years old.



Mrs. Guman was born in Guyana in South America. She was raised on her family’s farm and coconut plantation where she assisted in the day-to-day operations. She came to the United States in 1981 and resided in the Bronx, NY. She relocated in 1988 to the Somerset section of Franklin Township. She was employed by the Heidi Candy Company in New Brunswick for many years.



Mrs. Guman was predeceased by her son Rajpaul Guman. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Deonauth, Shamwattie, Drupatie, and Bhagwattie.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tulsie Guman and their children Charan Guman, Indira Guman and her husband Rajen, Rukmini Sukhram and her husband Charandeo, Prahalad Guman and his wife Janet and Birbahador Guman and his wife Savita.



She is also survived by her brothers, Magnauth, Shook, Tejo, Narine and Amo, her sisters, Chandra, Shirley and SIsta along with her 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Visiting will be held on from 5-9 p.m. June 24 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Funeral services will be held on from 9-11 a.m. June 25 at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.



For those wishing to attend the visitation on Thursday via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 284542.



