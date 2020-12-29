Life Story: Matthew Woroniecki, 77; Vietnam War Veteran

Mr. Matthew Woroniecki passed away on December 28. He was 77 years old.

Mr. Woroniecki was born in Franklin Township and was a lifelong resident of Somerset. He graduated from Highland Park High School and had a lengthy career working for the Somerset Board of Social Services as an Investigator. He served our country faithfully in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was discharged honorably.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was a part time resident of Hallstead, PA. He enjoyed snowmobiling the area and hunted and fished extensively. He was also a member of the Hallstead VFW.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Violet Woroniecki. He was also predeceased by his sisters Regina Orpen and Margaret Seeburg.

Mr. Woroniecki is survived by his brothers Clement Woroniecki and his wife LuAnn and John Woroniecki and his wife wife Linda along with 10 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews.

All services are being held privately.