Life Story: Lita de Gil, 95; Loved The Arts

June 9, 2022.
Lita de Gil, 95, of Somerset, died on June 4 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hillsborough.

She enjoyed a wonderful, cultural life, traveling worldwide with her husband and three children, as an Army wife to her predeceased husband, Col. Bernard F. de Gil, who died in 2002. After her retirement from work, she reveled in frequent trips to New York City to enjoy Broadway, dance (particularly flamenco) and all the arts.

Surviving are her three children, Leslie (Edwin) Barbour of Chesterfield, Virginia; Donna (Jerry) Melnick, of Hillsborough, and David de Gil, of Helena, Montana. She had five grandchildren: Ryan, Jennifer, Amanda, Jacob, and Max, and five beloved great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Isaiah, Noah, Liam, and Naomi.

She will be interred at West Point Cemetery, New York. All services will be held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

