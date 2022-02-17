Life Story: Lawrence ‘Larry’ G. Smith, 83; U.S. Air Force Veteran

Lawrence “Larry” G. Smith of Somerset died on February 6.

Born in Newark, Larry served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He attended Rutgers University, starting his career at Allen Silver & Associates in Highland Park then Grant Supply Company in New Brunswick from where he retired.

His wife, Heather Campbell Smith died on January 5, 2022.

Larry was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Mary “Maye” Smith; sister, Wynne Levine; and brother, Jack Smith.

Larry is survived by his brother, Charles Smith (wife, Trish), sisters, Carol Ann Abernathy (husband, Preston) and Paula Marino (husband, John); and his children, Mike (wife, Laura) Smith of Chattanooga, TN, Keith Smith (partner, Trish Sclafani) of Princeton, Alex Smith (wife, Juli) of Crawfordsville, IN, Christian Smith (partner, Melanie Zuzulock) of Cranford; and Tara Jimenez (husband, Ryan) of Cosa Mesa, CA; grandchildren, Brittany, Caitlin, Sammy, Emily and Chelsey Smith, Kristen, Kathleen, Kody and Kerry Smith, Kieran “Ki” Smith, Noah Smith, and Kira and Isla Jimenez; 7 great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.



