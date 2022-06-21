Life Story: Judith A. Werensly, 74; Worked For School District

Judith A. Werensly, of Somerset passed away on June 16 at the AristaCare Nursing Home in Manchester Township. She was 74.

Born and raised in Newark, she lived in Iselin and Irvington before moving to Somerset in 1977.

Judy worked as an Office Manager for the Board of Education in Franklin Township from 1989 until her retirement in 2009. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, cooking, gardening, arts and crafts, singing with the Community Fellowship Mass Choir of Somerset and above all spending time with her family.

Her husband, Raymond G. Werensly whom she married in 1973 died on June 26 2021 after 48 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by her parents, Henry and Charlotte Atrochin.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, David and Katie Werensly of Manville and Steven Werensly of Waterford Works; and two grandchildren, McKenna and Dallas.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 24 at the funeral home.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 475 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873 or to the Community Fellowship Mass Choir, PO Box 5986, Somerset, New Jersey 08875.



