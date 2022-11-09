Life Story: Jose-Neil P. Palmes; Registered Nurse

Neil Palmes passed away peacefully on November 5 at his home in Somerset under the loving care of his husband, his cousin and friends.

Neil was born and raised in Iloilo City, Philippines. He is the eldest of the three siblings of Rogelio Palmes and the late Trinidad Palmes. The other two siblings are Ramil and Roel Palmes.

He completed his education in Biological Science, including obtaining his Nursing degree. He then came to the United States and achieved his Masters in Nursing from Seton Hall College of Nursing. He furthered his educational achievements by completing a program as a Nurse Practitioner.

Mr. Palmes had a lengthy career at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick as a Registered Nurse and was a private practice Nurse Practitioner.

Outside of his educational and employment accomplishments, Neil enjoyed physical fitness, going to Broadway shows, long drives and traveling internationally with his husband, Steve and other close friends.

He is survived by his husband, Stephen Vito of Somerset. He is also survived by his father Rogelio Palmes and the other two siblings Ramil and Roel Palmes who are based in the Philippines.

Neil was a fighter, intelligent, independent and most importantly a very fun and loving person. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones and friends who have been his support all these years.

Friends and family may visit from 2-6 p.m. November 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m.