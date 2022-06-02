Life Story: Joanne L. Kau, 77; Retired Realtor

Joanne L. Kau of Somerset passed away on May 30 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 77.

Born in Plainfield and raised in North Plainfield, she lived in Hillsborough before moving to Somerset.

She worked as a Realtor for Century 21 in Hillsborough before her retirement.

Joanne was known for her love of animals, taking in many strays over the years. She was also known for her great Italian cooking, her work as a typesetter in her younger years, typing up to 300 words per minute and as a fan of Elvis Presley, Clay Aiken and Bruno Mars.

She is predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Mary Pisani; and brother, Frank Pisani.

Surviving are her daughter, Tracie Kau-Zambrano (with Bill Coughlin) of Somerset; brother and sister-in-law, Nick & Doris Pisani of Hillsborough; and her beloved dog, Luna.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. June 2 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. June 3 at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her loving memory to an animal shelter of your choice.



