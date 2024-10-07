Life Story: Jacqueline Lenore Stagg, 100; Former Township Substitute Teacher

Jacqueline Lenore Stagg passed away peacefully on October 3 at Parker River Road in Piscataway. She was 100 years old.

Jacqueline was born in Manhattan and raised in Flushing, Queens. She graduated from Bayside High School and continued her education, gaining a Bachelor’s Degree from Queens College. After graduation, she was employed for a short time by Equitable Life Insurance Company.

She married Richard Delos Stagg in 1951, and the young couple moved to Somerset in 1955, where they raised their three children.

Jacqueline was a longtime member of The Second Reformed Church in New Brunswick. She was employed for many years as a teacher at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset and as a substitute teacher in Franklin Township before retiring in 1980.

She and her husband traveled extensively during their marriage. They enjoyed trips to our various National Parks, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Europe, and enjoyed several cruises. She was a talented baker and also made varieties of jellies, jams and pickles. She was known for making hand-crafted original Christmas ornaments for her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Stagg, in 2015. She was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Mae, and brother-in-law, John Sengelaub.

In addition to caring for family, Jacqueline’s lifelong passion was singing. Her beautiful soprano voice graced many school, a cappella, youth, senior and church choirs, including performing over 100 solos. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and frequently volunteered at her church.

Mrs. Stagg is survived by her son, Geoffrey Stagg and his wife Carolyn; daughter, Jocelyn Eckardt and her husband Kevin, and son Christopher Stagg and his wife Karen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Geoffrey, Laura, Julie and Michael Stagg, Jenna Eckardt and her husband Eric and their son Theodore, Garrett Eckardt, Miles Eckardt and his wife Leah, Brendan Eckardt, and Audriana, Troy and Isabella Stagg.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. October 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset, and from 9-10 a.m. October 9 at College Avenue Community Church, 100 College Avenue, New Brunswick.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. October 9 at the church.

Internment will follow at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery in Arneytown.

Donations, if you choose, may be made in Jacqueline’s name to the National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org or to the College Avenue Community Church.





