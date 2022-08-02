Life Story: Henrietta Burack, 90; Member Of Franklin Township Seniors Club

Mrs. Henrietta Burack passed away on July 27 at the Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset. She was 90 years old.

Mrs. Burack was born in Brooklyn and resided in Queens for many years. She relocated to New Jersey and was employed by Air Products. She also worked in the advertising department for K-Mart and in her later years, at her daughter’s dental office as the best office manager ever.

She was known for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her fellow Franklin Township Seniors and shopping. She would frequent Broadway plays and was a music lover. Mrs. Burack was adventurous and always willing to try new things. She made friends easily and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

Mrs. Burack was predeceased by her husband Arthur in 2002. She was also predeceased by her parents and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters Gail Burack Gillan and her husband Chip Fraser Gillan, Shari Burack Murphy and her husband John Murphy, her grandchildren Alex Gillan, Sean and Nicole Gillan, Ian Murphy and great grandchild Giovanni Gillan.

A funeral service will begin 10 a.m. August 7 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Graveside services will follow at Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery in Paramus.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Burack’s name to the Franklin Park Seniors Club, 505 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873.



