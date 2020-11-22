Life Story: Geraldine A. Baer, 70; Enjoyed AC Trips

Geraldine A. Baer, of Somerset, passed away on November 20 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 70 years old.

Born and raised in Staten Island, New York, Geraldine lived in Elizabeth and North Brunswick before moving to Somerset in 1993.

She worked as a Customer Service Representative for AT&T in Somerset for 40 years, then as an Administrative Assistant for Century 21 in Hillsborough, and most recently for Anita Singh Realty in Belle Meade.

Geraldine enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City, cooking, family holiday meals, and spending summer days at the swimming pool with her husband, son, and grandsons.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard; son Carlos; grandsons Edgardo, Mitchell, and Jesus Larry; lifelong friends Joan and Dennis O’Mally; godson Brian (Debbie) O’Mally; and her devoted dog Rocky and two cats Cali and Lili.

Private funeral arrangements under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, New Jersey.



