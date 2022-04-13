Life Story: Francis Porrovecchio, 73; Owned Easton Cuts

Mr. Francis Porrovecchio passed away on April 10 at his home in Somerset. He was 73 years old.

Mr. Porrovecchio was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township.

He was the owner and operator of Easton Cuts in Somerset for over 50 years and had a following of loyal customers throughout those years.

He was a lifelong fan of the New York Mets and a supporter of Rutgers University athletics. Mr. Porrovecchio was a good cook who never went to a party empty handed. He was also an avid gardener.

He was predeceased by his parents, Santo and Ann Marie Porrovecchio.

Mr. Porrovecchio was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Sean Porrovecchio and his wife Laura and daughter Danelle Porrovecchio. He is also survived by his brothers Roger Porrovecchio and Danny Porrovecchio and his wife Karen, his three grandchildren Sophia, Luca Santo and Anna Lucia and nieces and nephew Lauren, Jillian and Christian.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 p.m. April 18 at the Gleason funeral Home in Somerset.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. April 19 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church. All services will conclude at church.



