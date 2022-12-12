Life Story: Frances Andrea Irma Varga, 66; US DOL Field Agent

Frances Andrea Irma Varga, 66, passed away on December 11 at her home in Somerset.

She was born May 23, 1956 in Trenton. Frances was adopted by Francis and Margarite Varga. She resided in Altoona and Scranton before settling in Somerset.

Frances graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pa. She continued her education at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree and was a sorority member of Beta Sigma Phi.

She went on to Rutgers University and The College of New Jersey, having earned her teaching certificate. Frances worked for AT&T, WESTAT, NORC and most recently was a field agent for the US Department of Labor. She was a past president of AT&T Pioneers and would donate her time to A Child’s Page and Children Are Angel. She was also part of the Southern Allegany Planning and Development Committee.

Mrs. Varga was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Margarite Varga, and her brother, Brian Varga.

She is survived by loving husband of 30 years, Gregory Varga; her two children, Alexis Varga and Damian Varga; her brothers, Lance, William, and Robert Vanderveen; her sister, Anna Vanderveen and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. December 13 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10 a.m. December 14 at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway.

A private cremation service will follow.



