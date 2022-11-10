Life Story: Erlinda ‘Linda’ Bayan, 73; Was Nurse At St. Peter’s

Ms. Erlinda “Linda” Bayan passed away peacefully on November 6 at her home in Somerset with her family at her side. She was 73 years old.

Linda was born and raised in Bo. Lutucan in Quezon, Philippines. She completed her nursing education at Marian School of Nursing in the Philippines and then decided to relocate to Montreal, Canada to start her nursing career. She eventually moved to the United States a few years later. She lived in Woodside, Queens and then Jersey City before finally residing in Franklin Township – Somerset.

She was employed for 30 years as a registered nurse at St. Peter’s Medical Center in New Brunswick and was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Somerset.

Linda enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends and traveled the world extensively with her sister, Dorie. She also enjoyed spending time surrounded by her grandchildren during family gatherings and spoiling them during the holidays.

Linda was predeceased by her parents Juan and Presentacion Bayan; her brother, Gil Bayan; and her sister Adoracion “Dorie” McCoy.

She is survived by her loving brother Alexander Bayan and his wife Cecilia; her nieces Gracelynn Deleon and Michele Campo and her husband Sal. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Don McCoy and nephews John McCoy and his wife Carolyn, and Nick McCoy and his wife Tracey as well as her cousin Elvie Real. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren (Max, Dominic, Eli, Cate, Kai, Reese, Ryan, Kyle and Aaron).

A funeral mass will take place on Monday November 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Somerset. Entombment services will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway, New Jersey.



