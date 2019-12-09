Life Story: Elsie Presutti, 88; Longtime Township Resident

Elsie Presutti passed away peacefully on December 8. She was 88 years young at heart.

Mrs. Presutti lived in Edison for many years prior to moving to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 1968, where she raised four children.

She was proudly employed by Franklin State bank for 30 years, and later retired. Elsie was a long-standing member of the Somerset County Elks Lodge 1068 and later became an active member of the Franklin Township Seniors Citizens Club and the Red Hat Society.

Elsie had a great talent for cooking and entertaining; she loved sharing her recipes and techniques with everyone. She kept active dancing, sailing, swimming, and biking. Elsie was also quite fond of gardening and took great care with her orchids. However, her biggest pleasure came from spending time with her family, and we were all blessed for it!

She had a vivacious personality and a beautiful presence inside and out that will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Elsie was predeceased by her first husband, William McGrory; her second husband, Mario Presutti; her son, William McGrory Jr., and a sister Bernice McGrory.

She is survived by her brother, Walter Seeburg of New Jersey; children Sean McGrory of New Jersey, Kathleen Ruzanski and her husband Robert of Pennsylvania, Colleen Wickman and her husband John of New York, and 13 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting will take place from 4-7 p.m. December 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on December 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Millstone.





