Life Story: Elaine Thornhill, 78; Was Realtor

Mrs. Elaine Thornhill passed away on February 8 at the Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Delaware. She was 78 years old.

Elaine was born and raised in The Bronx, New York. She lived for a short time in Irvington after marrying her husband, Joe Lipski, before the young couple moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where the couple raised their growing family. She relocated to Lewes, Delaware in 2004 where she and Joe retired. Mr. Lipski passed away in 2010 and Elaine remarried her husband Paul Thornhill in 2013. The couple then moved to Milton, Delaware where the couple resided.

In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, Elaine successfully ran her needlepoint and knitting store, Creative Hands Stitchery for many years. She also had a successful career in Real Estate and banking. She was employed by The DiMeglio Real Estate Agency and Coldwell Banker in the Somerset area as well as Core States/First Union/Wachovia Bank in Franklin Township. In her retirement, Elaine enjoyed travelling, especially cruising.

She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Lipski in 2010. She was also predeceased by her stepson Brian Thornhill.

Elaine is survived by her husband of eight years, Mr. Paul Thornhill of Milton, Delaware.

She is also survived by her children Steven Cohen and his wife Janice, of Spring Valley, CA, Joseph Lipski of East Windsor, Michael Lipski and his wife Lisa of Keansburg, and Richard Lipski and his wife Chenoa, of Bloomsbury, her grand-children Steven and Melissa Cohen, Whitney Lee Lipski, Taylor Lipski and Richard and Angelica Lipski and stepsons David and Steven Thornhill.

Visiting will be held from 2-5 p.m. February 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 9:30. Please arrive by 9:15.

Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.



