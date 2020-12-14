Life Story: Edward F. Gross, 84; Former Somerset Resident

Edward F. Gross, of Georgetown, Delaware and formerly of Somerset passed away on December 7 at home. He was 84.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, he lived in Somerset before moving to Georgetown in 2019.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anton & Elizabeth Gross; brother John, daughter, Doreen Gross Holzman, grandson Frank J. Borke, son-in-law Kevin Holzman, and son-in-law, Wylie Jenkins.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Mary (Dmytriw); daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia & Dennis Masi of Sweet Springs, West Virginia, Patricia & Michael Jargo of Wenonah, New Jersey, Nance Gross & Nate Hamm of Catskill, New York and Karen Jenkins of Georgetown, Delaware. Also surviving are grandchildren Amber Willis and her husband Ray, Darla Holzman, Morgan Holzman, and great-grandchildren Sasha and Nicholas Willis.

His joy in life was his family – the daughters he raised with his wife Mary, and the grand- and great-grandchildren that followed. He enjoyed cross-country driving adventures, starting in 1956 and continuing during many summers thru 2000. He spent much of his spare time outdoors hiking, camping and enjoying nature.

He worked as a truck driver for 35 years before retiring in 1991.

Committal service and interment will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 11 AM at St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick. Local arrangements under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



