Life Story: Andrew Olear, 82; Owned Delis

Mr. Andrew Olear passed away on January 30 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

He was 82 years old.

Mr. Olear was born in Bayonne and raised there. He graduated Valedictorian from Bayonne High School and was awarded the key to the city. He attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick then served our country faithfully in the United States Army.

After serving in Oklahoma, he relocated to South Plainfield, then he and his family settled in Somerset where he has resided since 1979.

He was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in South Plainfield and served the church community as a lector and was currently the church president. His church bestowed many awards on him for his service.

He worked for many years as a deli owner and had shops in Bound Brook, Monroe and more recently in Somerset.

He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Olear in 2007. He was also predeceased by his brother Michael Olear.

Mr. Olear is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Pagano and her husband Gregory and Patricia Milano and her husband Peter. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Anthony, Gregory, Holly, Olivia and Jillian.

Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon February 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral service will begin at noon.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.



