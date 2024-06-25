Life Story: Albert ‘Al’ Maglio, 77; US Air Force Veteran

Albert “Al” Maglio, passed away peacefully on June 22 at his home in Somerset, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old.

Born on December 3, 1946, in Montclair, Al was the cherished son of the late Albert and Ada (Sullivan) Maglio. Raised in Bloomfield, he developed a strong sense of duty and commitment early on.

In 1964, he proudly enlisted in the US Air Force, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant and serving in various locations including Hawaii, Southeast Asia, and a reserve base in Pennsylvania.

For 40 years, Al was the dedicated owner and operator of Radiant Thermal Products in Roselle, NJ, where he earned a reputation for excellence and integrity in his field. A faithful parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset, Al found solace and community in his faith. Beyond his professional and religious pursuits, he had a passion for golfing, enjoyed immersing himself in books, but above all else, cherished every moment spent with his beloved family. He will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, strong work ethic, and deep love for his family.

Mr. Maglio was preceded in death by his son Albert “Bert” Maglio and older sister Shielah Bowden.

Al is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Maglio; his son Peter Maglio and children Michelle and Oliver and girlfriend Stacey; his daughter Suzanne Alese and husband Steven and their daughter Charlotte. He is also survived by William and Michelle Ash and their daughters Nicole and Amanda. He is fondly remembered by his sisters, Kathryn Cox, Patricia Bierwirth, and Elizabeth Zawacki, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. June 26 at The Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. June 27, at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Albert Maglio be made to The Franklin Food Bank or Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.





