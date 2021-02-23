Lady Warrior Basketball Seniors Honored

Lady Warrior Morgan Jones was one of four members of the girls basketball team honored at the February 22 Senior Night.

The four members of the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team who are seniors were honored in a ceremony before the February 22 game.

Fêted were team manager Claire Bochaberi and players Kyierah Dempsey-Toney, Erica Jackson and Morgan Jones.

Bochaberi is a member of the National Honor society and Teen Pep. She enjoys traveling, listening to music and trying new foods.

She plans to major in biomedical engineering and minor in mechanical engineering.

Dempsey-Toney is a 3-year varsity letter student/athlete. An honor roll student, she enjoys going to the mall and watching movies in her spare time.

She was awarded a full athletic scholarship to the University of Illinois Chicago (where she will join fellow Warriors Tiana Joy Jackson and Keona and Kennady Schenck) and plans to major in biology and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Jackson is a 4-year varsity letter student/athlete. She is an honor roll student who has participated in both the Model UN and RIME. She enjoys reading and fashion.

Jackson will major in physics and will pursue a career in dermatology.

Jones is a 3-year varsity letter student/athlete. She has served on the Student Council as the vice president of events. She has a passion for fostering abused and neglected dogs.

Her plans are to major in nursing and pursue a career as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Here are some scenes from the ceremony: