Joint COVID-19 Test Site At RVCC Has More Than Two-Weeks’ Supplies

The joint Somerset-Hunterdon county coronavirus test site set to open April 16 has more than two weeks’ worth of supplies, a county official said April 13.

Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson said that the county bought two weeks of supplies initially, and that more is “on hold.”

Robinson said how many tests are done daily “will be managed by the appointment system,” and that she was not sure how those appointments would be managed or how many testing lanes would be established.

Robinson said she left it up to County staff to calculate how many tests would be needed for two weeks, and “to secure another batch on hold should we need more.”

The site will open at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg. It will initially be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16, 17 and 20. Further dates will be determined by County officials.

To get tested, residents of both counties must make an appointment, have a doctor’s order and must be symptomatic.

The free testing is available to Hunterdon and Somerset county residents age five and older, who are exhibiting symptoms, such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. At the test site, individuals must have a written doctor’s authorization and show proof of residency, such as a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification.

You must be in a car to be tested.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com, where they will complete a registration form and upload the prescription from their doctor. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150. Appointments can start to be made after 9 a.m. April 14.



