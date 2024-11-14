Inaugural Holiday Craft Market Set For November 16

Unique handmade goods from more than 30 local crafters and makers will be offered for sale at the Township’s inaugural Holiday Craft Market, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 16 at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

This free event is open to the public.

The Holiday Craft Market will offer a wide variety of items, including jewelry, home décor, holiday decorations, and much more, all created by talented artisans from the community.

In addition to the incredible array of handmade products, Project Graduation will be selling prepackaged items to raise funds for the Class of 2025.

General event parking is available in the municipal complex. ADA parking is in front of and on the side of the building.

Photos and videos will be taken during the event for promotional purposes. Attendance implies consent. With the exception of service dogs, animals are not permitted.

For more information, please contact Marianne Regan, Senior Citizen Coordinator at:marianne.regan@franklinnj.gov or Mayra L. Jimenez, Program Coordinator, Special Events at:mayra.jimenez@franklinnj.gov. Call Franklin Township Parks & Recreation at (732)873-1991, Option 4.



