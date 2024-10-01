In Your Opinion: Vote For Robinson And Sooy For County Commissioner

By Kiki Anastasakos, Ph.D.

As the Presidential Election approaches, it is important to remember to vote for all positions on the ballot, especially Municipal and County candidates. Our local government makes decisions that affect our lives directly and profoundly. From public transportation to funding for public schools and public parks to traffic congestion, preservation of open space and support for local businesses, our Municipal and County elected officials make policies on a wide range of quality-of-life issues.

Recently, the Canal Walk community hosted a Candidates’ Forum with the four people running for positions on the Somerset County Board of Commissioners — Democratic candidates Shanel Robinson, incumbent Commissioner Director, and Sara Sooy, incumbent Commissioner Assistant Director; and Republican candidates Nick Cuozzo and Rakesh Ganta. The September 19 event was a great opportunity for residents to compare candidates and their positions on issues affecting our county. While all candidates were well-spoken, the choice was clear: Shanel Robinson and Sara Sooy offer real solutions and have an excellent record of serving Somerset County.

Under Shanel’s and Sara’s leadership, Somerset County has maintained a AAA bond rating, secured the fiscal health of our county and invested in infrastructure to keep the county competitive for business investment. They have also succeeded in making Somerset County a more desirable place to live and work. They have achieved this while keeping county taxes flat for all residents.

Shanel and Sara recognize the challenges faced by law enforcement responding to the complex needs of today’s population. They have created programs and investments to assist local police in handling non-criminal related activities, such as homelessness, mental health, addiction, food insecurity and much more. In addition, they have provided training and resources to local municipalities to ensure a well-prepared police force. For instance, car break-ins in Franklin, while up across the country, are down by 50 percent in the last six months.

Sara and Shanel also understand the importance of physical and mental health services on the lives of all county residents. Somerset County is unique in its direct investment in the Richard Hall Community Health & Wellness Center that provides easy access for those in need. During the Covid crisis, Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson held weekly meetings with mayors and managers throughout the county to review testing sites and vaccine availability for all cunty residents.

Shanel and Sara know that quality higher education is critical to expanding our economy and maintaining a qualified workforce that continues to attract Fortune 500 companies to our area. Through significant investments in Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC), Somerset County residents are offered the opportunity to access an affordable quality alternative to a four-year college education. Also, through a combination of state and county grant funding, these two dedicated commissioners arranged to break ground on a $23 million expansion to the Somerset County Vocational-Technical campus and continued the efforts to offer RVCC classes to Franklin Township residents.

Lastly, Shanel and Sara are strong supporters of environmental resilience and have steadfastly continued to invest in infrastructure and resources to protect all county residents. They have protected our county against over-development with record preservation of 15,000 acres of open space and upgraded our public transportation fleet to electric vehicles. Most importantly, they have updated the Hazard Mitigation Plan to address climate change, flooding, and stormwater.

The choice for county leadership on Election Day is clear: Shanel Robinson and Sara Sooy will provide steadfast leadership and real solutions for Somerset County. Because of their unwavering commitment to the well-being of all Somerset County residents, Robinson and Sooy deserve our votes.



