In Your Opinion: Vote For Jackson, LaCorte and Singh For Board Of Education

By Ed Potosnak.

Please vote for Walter Jackson, Nancy LaCorte and Ardaman Singh for Franklin Township Board of Education.

It has been a pleasure to serve alongside current board members Jackson, LaCorte and Singh in my tenure on the Board. They continue to be extremely dedicated to taking Franklin to the next level and committed to supporting and promoting the countless accomplishments of our faculty, staff, students, and parents.

I know for many this feels like ages ago when the Board was plagued by unproductive power struggles, secretiveness, and harmful distractions that left professionals to pick up the pieces and muddle through the animosity dominating the Board of Education, but a Board member’s term is only three years, and the strife of days gone by could return with just one election.

Franklin needs the Jackson, LaCorte, Singh team to continue the tremendous progress during their terms can continue, so please vote Column 1, Vote 3 – BOE, Jackson, LaCorte, Singh.

Here are some of their accomplishments:

Safe and Healthy Schools

Effective pandemic response.

At the start of COVID, hired an environmental consulting firm to conduct a HVAC audit to ensure air quality was safe for students and staff in all buildings.

Immediately after the tragic Parkland shooting, hired a safety and security firm to conduct an audit on all our of buildings. This resulted in FTPS having Class III officers and secured vestibules in all schools.

Created health and wellness opportunities for staff and students including expanded social-emotional, mental health, and mentoring programs. Partnered with Zufall Health to have a wellness center for students. Partnering with Premier Heath Centers for staff.

Model Academic and Cocurricular Programs

Continuing to recruit diverse, highly-qualified personnel

Increased offerings in: Career & Technical Education, College & Career Readiness, Honors & AP offerings and student outreach

Redesigned website and increasing community engagement

Responsible Budgets

Lowering budgets to below the statutory cap.

Continued focus on energy efficiency. Purchased solar energy at Claremont Elementary School which produces revenue each month.

Continued collaboration with local, county, and state government and community businesses and nonprofits

Experienced Board of Education Members

Experienced BOE members dedicated to Franklin Township Public Schools.

Learn more at: JacksonLaCorteSingh.wixsite.com/for-boe

It is my hope you will join me in supporting Walter Jackson, Nancy LaCorte and Ardaman Singh for Franklin Township Board of Education for three-year terms on the Franklin Township Board of Education.

I write this letter of support not in my role on the Franklin Township Council, but as active and concerned member of the Franklin Township Community and with the experience of seven years on the Board of Education including serving as Board President.



