In Your Opinion: Support Cuozzo and Ganta for County Commissioner

By Robert Petersen.

County governments control a significant portion of our property tax bill, and with property taxes already sky-high, it’s critical that those dollars are spent wisely. Unfortunately, under the leadership of Democrat Party Chair Peg Schaffer, the current Somerset County Commissioners appear more focused on rewarding political insiders than being responsible stewards of our tax dollars.

Concerns have been raised regarding political favoritism and patronage involving Peg Schaffer and the Democrat-controlled Board of County Commissioners. There are concerns that Schaffer and Commissioners Sooy and Robinson are using their influence to place loyal party members in key county positions, without concern for qualifications or merit. For example, Robinson allegedly used her influence to appoint a personal friend to the position of Deputy Administrator of the Board of Elections at a higher salary than that of her predecessor, despite reportedly lacking the relevant experience in election work.

Also questionable is the appointment of the County Tax Administrator to replace Robert Vance who had served in this role since 2011. Vance announced his intention to retire at the February 19, 2021 meeting. However, on July 19, 2021, the Somerset County Board of Taxation convened a Special Meeting lasting just 20 minutes, and Eader was unanimously appointed as the new County Tax Administrator effective August 23, 2021. This abrupt process raises concerns.

With ample time for planning after Mr. Vance’s retirement notice, why the need for a rushed special meeting? Shouldn’t the retirement notice from Mr. Vance have triggered the start of a process to attract and appoint a suitable replacement according to state and county guidelines? Why wasn’t a panel or committee, typically led by the County Commissioners, convened to solicit applications and conduct interviews to select the best candidate? Typically, the Board of County Commissioners would hold a formal vote to appoint the new Tax Administrator at a regularly scheduled meeting. Adhering to long-standing, standard operating procedures in an open and transparent process should be the gold standard for our county government. But perhaps the Democrats in charge at the county level feel they don’t owe you, the taxpayer, that level of transparency.

On February 27, 2024, county Democrat Chair Schaffer proudly boasted in a letter to the Somerset County Democratic Committee that she has “gotten our local members responsible, rewarding positions with State and County government”. This further highlights the concerns over political favoritism.

Somerset County’s Democrats appear more focused on advancing the careers of party loyalists rather than prioritizing transparency and fiscal responsibility. Taxpayers deserve to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely. Nick Cuozzo and Rocky Ganta are ready to bring accountability and reform to Somerset County. They will fight for transparency, responsible governance, and a commitment to putting taxpayers first. With property taxes already sky-high, we deserve leaders who will ensure our hard-earned money is not wasted on political favors and backroom deals.

It’s time for change. This November, let’s stand up for honest leadership by voting for Cuozzo and Ganta for Somerset County Commissioners. Together, we can restore integrity to our county government and build a better future for all.



