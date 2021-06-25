In Your Opinion: Mayor Finally Gets Wife’s Adoration

By Mayor Phil Kramer, East Millstone.

You’d think being Doctor, Mayor, aerospace engineer and former Air Force pilot would afford me a little adoration from my wife, Laurie. Not so much. Yesterday, finally, something happened to win me that prize.

It started some time ago when the town agreed to spend $300K to add lights to the little league field. We saw it as increasing the return on an investment in the facility. More use of something we already had. When Assemblyman Joe Danielsen heard of this, he saw an opportunity and got to work.

Last night we were preparing dinner when my cell phone rang. I looked at the caller ID and quickly answered, “Hello Governor.” He had called me to let me know the state was providing the $300K.

I thanked the Governor for his contribution to this award and we ended the brief call. As soon as I hung up my wife exclaimed, “The Governor called you?!” In actuality, I text the Gov about 3 to 4 times a year and he calls me on occasion. This was the first time however, it happened in front of her. She mentioned it several times last night.

So, thank you Assemblyman for your service to Franklin and thank you for making my wife’s eyes sparkle when she looked at me.

And Laurie, by the way, I love you too.



