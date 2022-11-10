In Your Opinion: Don’t Show ID At The Voting Booth

By Andrew Dars.

To my fellow voters of Franklin,

This is the 2nd election in a row when I went to vote I notice poll workers actively collecting people’s drivers’ licenses information or other federal and state official identification. Whether asked for or accepted without the voters complete understanding, it’s NOT required.

People!!! You do not need to do this. If you had submitted a voter registration and it was accepted and approved, you now have the RIGHT to vote in this town at that location provided to you. No additional documentation, identification is needed!!! You just need to sign the line in the voter log. Do not be fooled, what they are doing is HIGHLY illegal; whether on purpose or by ignorance they should be punished for violating your rights

Why this is happening, and no one is stopping it, I really do not understand. I can only assume no one is monitoring them. Personal data on your driver’s license, including your driver’s license number, allows the powers that be here in town access to your private information to use as they wish. Maybe to re-district or make it harder for certain groups of people to vote. Or even worse….

It’s no wonder the same party wins year after year after year after year … It seems like no one else from the opposing parties has the ability and desire to stop them. At least not in Franklin, the way I see it.



