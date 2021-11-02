Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Candidates, Clean Up Your Signs

Added by Bill Bowman on November 2, 2021.
By Bill Grippo.

Congratulations to all who ran for office, your commitment to public service is noteworthy.

Whether a victory or loss, you had the conviction to run for public office. NOW is the time to remove political signs from all public places.

I ran for office several times in Franklin and tried to remove my signs within a week after the election. In my opinion an overabundance of political signs especially jammed up in places of high traffic is unsafe and distracting to the drivers and the environment. I do not believe that a high volume of signs makes any difference in an election outcome.I always placed my bet on people voting and not signs! 

So good luck going forward and lets make Franklin look “Spiffy” again!

