In Your Opinion: Apply For BPU Electric Vehicle Charging Station Grants

Submitted by the Franklin Township Environmental Commission.

Thanks to recent grant awards by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), a total of $54,000 was awarded to six multi-unit dwellings (MUDs) in Franklin Township. The state wide program approved a total of $1,059,500 in grant funding to purchase 223 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and to assist in the preparation of those charger sites. The overall grant funding was approved for 67 multi-unit dwellings in 41 municipalities across the state of New Jersey. These grants were awarded as a part of the first year of applications for the popular MUD EV charging station program.

The six communities in Franklin Township awarded grants, specifically Franklin Park and Somerset, include: Premier Development’s Green Hill Manor Developers LLC, Green Hill Manor Villas LLC, Briar Manor Developers LLC, Summerfields 360 LLC, Summerfields Lofts and Cedar Manor Developers.



The awards were for $9,000 each to be applied toward the purchase of six dual-port, networked Level-Two EV charging stations.

Due to the recent NJBPU reallocation of unexpended funds, there has been an additional allocation of funds for more EV charging station grants. The deadline to apply, which had originally closed on May 16th, has been reopened and will stay open until June 3, 2022.

In addition, there are incentives from PSE&G that apply to residential dwellings – both MUDs and individual homes. For residential installation of an EV charging station, PSE&G customers are eligible for up to $1,500 toward the behind-the-meter installation of a residential Level 2 charger, up to $5,000 for pole to meter utility service upgrades and discounts on off-peak billing (~50% discount per kWh 9PM – 7AM). For more information from PSE&G, visit https://nj.myaccount.pseg.com/myservicepublic/electricvehicles

The Franklin Township Environmental Commission strongly encourages the use of electric vehicles and the installation of EV charging stations within the Township. For more information from the Franklin Environmental Commission, email environmental.commission@franklinnj.gov or visit the website at https://www.franklintwpnj.org/committees-commissions/environmental-commission.



