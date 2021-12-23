Quantcast

ICYMI: FR&A News Hour Examines Health And Safety In Township Schools

Added by Bill Bowman on December 23, 2021.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate’s News Hour on December 22 looked at the question of what can be done about threats against township schools, as well as explored safety issues in the Age of Covid.

Participating in the discussion were Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte, Franklin Township Police Capt. Sean Hebbon and Orvyl Wilson, the school district’s Director of School Management and Student Advocacy.

We broke some news during the hour, including the announcement that the school district’s $382,538 grant application for the second round of the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act school security program was one of many submitted to the state Legislature for final approval by Gov. Phil Murphy.

We also found out from BOE president LaCorte that several classes in district schools have had to be run virtually at times during the first part of the school year due to Covid-19 concerns.

Watch the entire News Hour here:

