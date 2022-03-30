Hillsborough Man Dies By Apparent Suicide In Colonial Park

A 37-year-old Hillsborough man apparently committed suicide early in the morning of March 27, Franklin Township police said on March 29.

The unidentified man was parked in Colonial Park at the time, according to the FTPD’s press release.

Police were called at about 7:44 a.m. about a “suspicious vehicle” parked in the park, according to the release.

Arriving officers discovered the man, who they said was unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel responded and took the man Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are releasing no further information about the incident.

At the time of the incident, a track club was holding an annual event in the park.







