FTPD Youth Police Academy Now Accepting Applications

Added by Bill Bowman on May 8, 2022.
Applications will be accepted through June 1.

Applications are now being accepted for the Franklin Township Police’s Youth Police Academy, to be held from July 14-22, 2022.

The program is open to students in 8th to 12 grades.

The application deadline is June 1.

The academy will be held daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open to 30 students.

The program is limited to students who have not had any “negative interactions” with the police, or have not had criminal charges filed against them.

Apply online here.

