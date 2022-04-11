Franklin Park Student Interns At CMA

Marissa Fernandez

A Franklin Park resident is one of three Rider University students currently interning at Princeton Junction-based CMA, a full-service marketing firm.

Marissa Fernandez, a senior marketing major with a concentration in advertising, is among the interns and has served as an account manager on several accounts.

“My experience at CMA has been full of new learning and life lessons, from the best way to communicate with clients to digital marketing solutions, such as SEO and PPC/Google advertising,” Fernandez said in a press release about the program. “CMA has allowed me to learn more things beyond just account management. And the staff has always made me feel excited and comfortable to come to work during the week.”

“CMA cares about the community where we work and play,” Jeffrey Barnhart, Rider ’77, CEO and founder of CMA, said in the release. “We have built long-lasting relationships in our own backyard with faculty at Rider University and its students. Our internship program plays an important role in creating opportunities for our industry’s new talented professionals who are eager to learn. We are grateful to serve as a growth catalyst for our neighbors.”

CMA’s interns have worked on several client accounts, including the Organ Donation and Transplant Association of America and the relaunched Central New Jersey Network (CNJN), which was formally Princeton TV. CMA President Christian Amato serves as a board member at CNJN.

Also interning at the company are a Chesterfield resident and a Linden resident, according to the release.



