Franklin Food Bank Raises $90,000 In ‘Golf Fore Groceries’ Fundraiser

The Franklin Food Bank raised $90,000 September 30 at its annual “Golf Fore Groceries” fundraiser at Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our generous supporters who joined us at this event,” Derek Smith, Executive Director of the organization, said in a press release. “This year’s golf outing was a resounding success, bringing together community members, businesses, and friends to help us raise essential funds for the Franklin Food Bank.”

“These funds will enable us to continue providing access to food and wraparound services to thousands of families in our community who are facing food insecurity,” he said in the release. “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support and generosity we received.”

The Franklin Food Bank serves up to 100 families per day in its free grocery store, an additional 1,000 families per month in a drive-thru produce distribution, and an additional 150 families per month in wraparound services. These services include health screenings, nutrition education, and SNAP benefits enrollment assistance.

The organization is actively seeking the funding for a new building that will allow them to expand their services and better serve the families they support. To make this a reality, the Franklin Food Bank will need the continued support of the community.

For more information about the Franklin Food Bank or to learn how to get involved, visit FranklinFoodBank.org.

