FR&A Videos: FHS Graduations Continue

The coronavirus-modified Franklin High School graduation ceremonies continued on July 14 with another 182 members of the Class of 2020 turning their tassels in two sessions.

The ceremonies take place in Warrior Stadium at the high school.

The modified graduation was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Phil Murphy’s restrictions on mass outdoor gatherings.

During each session – held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 91 seniors gathered on the field with up to four guests looking on from the home stands.

The roughly hour-long ceremonies were highlighted by renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner by Georgios Kalegeropoulos, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – considered the Black national anthem – by Maleah Moon.

There was also a short speech by FHS principal Frank Chmiel.

The FR&A live-streamed part of the 10 a.m. ceremony:

Graduation Ceremony Three: 10 am …July 14Franklin High School Class of 2020 Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

As well as the 5 p.m. ceremony:

FHS Class of 2020 Graduation Four: 5 pm July 14- Diploma cover presentation. Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Here are some scenes from the 10 a.m. ceremony:

Here are some scenes from the 5 p.m. ceremony:

The graduation ceremonies continue on July 15, with sessions scheduled for 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.



