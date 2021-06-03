FR&A Sports: FHS Baseball Warriors Take First Round Of NJSIAA N2G4 Tournament

Warriors’ shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer tags out a JP Stevens’ runner during their opening round game in the NJSIAA North II Group IV tournament.

A towering first-pitch home run by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer set the tone in the Franklin High School Warriors baseball team’s 2-1 win over JP Stevens High School in the opening round of the NJSIAA North II Group IV tournament on June 2.

Kuroda-Grauer’s shot over the fence in center-left field tied the game at one in the first inning, after JP Stevens scored on a bases-loaded single in their half of the frame.

Kuroda-Grauer was responsible for scoring what turned out to be the Warriors’ winning run in the third inning, initially getting on base after he was hit by a pitch.

Kuroda-Grauer was brought home from third by a single from Dylan Millman, who went 2-for-3 on the day.

Kuroda-Grauer finished the game going 1-for-2.

Peyton Bonds and Samuele Mattia both went 2-for-3, and pitcher Sohan Patel finished the day 1-for-3.

Patel went all seven innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, walking two, striking out four and hitting one batter.

Here are some scenes from the game: