FR&A Photo Gallery: FHS Boys Soccer Defeats North Hunterdon 1-0

Added by Bill Bowman on October 7, 2020.
The Franklin High School Warriors boys’ soccer team held off an aggressive North Hunterdon to notch its first victory of the season on October 7.

The Warriors scored a goal about mid-way through the first half, and that was all they would need to beat North Hunterdon 1-0.

A feed by Deven Ingram led Kwaku Owusu to the net for the only score in the game.

The win evens up the Warriors’ record at 1-1.

Following are some scenes from the game:

