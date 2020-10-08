FR&A Photo Gallery: FHS Boys Soccer Defeats North Hunterdon 1-0

The Franklin High School Warriors boys’ soccer team held off an aggressive North Hunterdon to notch its first victory of the season on October 7.

The Warriors scored a goal about mid-way through the first half, and that was all they would need to beat North Hunterdon 1-0.

A feed by Deven Ingram led Kwaku Owusu to the net for the only score in the game.

The win evens up the Warriors’ record at 1-1.

Following are some scenes from the game: