Four Candidates Vying For Three School Board Seats

Four candidates – including three incumbents – have filed for the November 5 Board of Education election.

Incumbents Laurie Merris, Sami Shaban and Dr. Dennis Hopkins, Jr. are running as a slate under the heading, “Vote All 3.”

Newcomer Nicolas DiMeglio, longtime head of the Franklin PTSO and Project Graduation, and the president of the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce, filed for his first run at elected office.

The Board of Education is the only local race in November.







