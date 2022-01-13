Quantcast

FHS Wrestling: Warriors Fall To Bridgewater-Raritan, 39-33

Franklin High School grapplers recorded four pins in the Warriors’ 39-33 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan on January 12.

Three of the seven matches won by the Warriors were decided by points.

Franklin lost two matches by forfeit.

Abraham Barahona-Ordonez (190), Marvin Noyola (285), Johan Aguilar (120), and Justin Vargas (138) won their matches by pins.

Brett Pallay (175) won his match 3-0, Jayden Moore (126) won his match 14-9, and Ntim Afriyle (165) won the final match of the meet, 9-4.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the meet:



