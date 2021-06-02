FHS Student Wins College-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship

Janine Q. Yanes, a senior at Franklin High School, won the Rutgers University sponsored National Merit Scholarship, the organization announced on June 2.

Yanes is one of 3,100 winners of National Merit scholarships funded by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists

in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution,” according to a press release about the award.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study

at the institution financing the scholarship, the release said.

The college-funded scholarships are being sponsored by 160 higher education institutions, the release said.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $30 million, the release said.



