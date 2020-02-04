FHS Sports: Senior Warrior Wrestlers Honored
The seniors on the Franklin High School wrestling team were honored February 3 at the annual Senior Night.
The ceremony was held prior to the match against Hunterdon Central.
One by one, the seniors were called out onto the mat, escorted by parents, family and friends.
The seniors on the team include:
- Kendall Carruthers
- Henry Condado
- Jonathan Garcia-Meneses
- Nnamdi James
- Mohamed Mahmoud
- Robert Michimani
- Christian Ponce
- Francisco Vasquez
- D’Mon West
- Isaiah Breedy
- Marcus Estevez
- Melvin Lopez
- Jersain Vargas
The senior managers are Krystal Chester, Bercely Guevera and Ashley Guzman.
Estevez recently notched his 100th win, is the Somerset County Tournament champion and as of Feb. 3m had a record of 24-1.
Here are the senior wrestlers who were honored: