FHS Sports: Mt. St. Mary’s Bests Lady Warriors’ Tennis Team, 3-2

Added by Bill Bowman on October 13, 2021.
The Franklin High School girls’ tennis team split the two doubles matches, but fell short in singles as the Lady Warriors were defeated by the Mountaineers on October 12, 3-2.

In Second Singles, Franklin’s Aditi Jacob defeated Maddie Ahlbeck 6-2 and 6-3.

Franklin also took First Doubles, with Dhruvl Mehta and Christina Midgette defeating the Mountaineers’ Chloe Capuano and Emma Micholetti, 6-4 and 6-2.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the matches:

