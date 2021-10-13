FHS Sports: Mt. St. Mary’s Bests Lady Warriors’ Tennis Team, 3-2

The Franklin High School girls’ tennis team split the two doubles matches, but fell short in singles as the Lady Warriors were defeated by the Mountaineers on October 12, 3-2.

In Second Singles, Franklin’s Aditi Jacob defeated Maddie Ahlbeck 6-2 and 6-3.

Franklin also took First Doubles, with Dhruvl Mehta and Christina Midgette defeating the Mountaineers’ Chloe Capuano and Emma Micholetti, 6-4 and 6-2.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the matches: