FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Field Hockey Celebrates Its Seniors
The eight seniors on the Franklin High School field hockey team were celebrated before the September 30 match against North Plainfield.
Included were five players and three managers.
The Lady Warriors also recognized the seniors on the North Plainfield squad, giving each of them a flower.
Members of the Franklin squad honored were:
- Chijioke Azu
- Jasmine Biggins
- Ololade Famobuwa
- Dalena Lam
- Jiya Patel
- Da’Nia Matthews – Manager
- Patience Nwachukwu – Manager
- Olivia Swillinger – Manager
Here are some scenes from the event: