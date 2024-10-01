FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Field Hockey Celebrates Its Seniors

The eight seniors on the Franklin High School field hockey team were celebrated before the September 30 match against North Plainfield.

Included were five players and three managers.

The Lady Warriors also recognized the seniors on the North Plainfield squad, giving each of them a flower.

Members of the Franklin squad honored were:

Chijioke Azu

Jasmine Biggins

Ololade Famobuwa

Dalena Lam

Jiya Patel

Da’Nia Matthews – Manager

Patience Nwachukwu – Manager

Olivia Swillinger – Manager

Here are some scenes from the event:





