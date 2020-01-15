FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Fall To Watchung Hills, 64-54

Although they kept the game close for three quarters, a final frame explosion by Watchung Hills sealed the fate January 14 for the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team.

Watching Hills outscored Franklin 21-9 in that last quarter, icing their 64-54 win.

Franklin got off to a promising start, leading by as much as eight points early in the first quarter.

But a scrappy Watchung Hills slowly ate away at the lead, ending the frame up 14-12.

In the second quarter, it was the Lady Warriors who erased a lead, overcoming as much as a five-point deficit to tie the game at 28 following a nice floater in the paint by Senior Keona Schenck.

The two teams traded the lead in the third quarter, but at the buzzer, Watchung Hills had a one-point advantage, 43-42.

The Warriors led for a brief moment in the fourth quarter, but the Watchung Hills defense proved too much for them.

Schenck led all Warriors scorers with 15 points, and Junior Kyierah Dempsy-Toney scored 11 points.

Senior Ufuah Onoseta and Freshman Gissell Gamble each scored 10 points, and Junior Morgan Jones and Freshman Tarae Jackson each scored 4 points.

Here are some scenes from the game:

