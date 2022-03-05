FHS Sports: Lady Warriors’ Basketball Season Ends With Tough Loss To Hillsborough

Lady Warrior Christina Midgette goes for 2 of her season-high 37 points March 4 in the contest against Hillsborough.

Senior Christina Midgette’s season-high 37 points wasn’t enough on March 4, and the Lady Warriors basketball team fell to Hillsborough, 62-57, in the NJSIAA Section II Group IV tournament quarter-final game.

There was no lack of thrills and nail-biting moments in the fast-paced and very physical game, which saw both teams lose 11-point leads at various points.

It was the lady Warriors who fought back from an 11-point deficit late in the game, finally tying the score at 51 with about two minutes left in the contest.

But the Hillsborough Raiders would not be denied, taking advantage of foul shots and turnovers to post another 11 points before the final buzzer.

Colgate commit Midgette’s previous season high, 32 points, was recorded on January 20 against Hillsborough in a game Franklin won 64-58.

The Lady Warriors got off to a brisk start, building a 10-point lead in the first quarter before ending the frame with a 17-11 lead.

The Raiders roared back on the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors 19-11, giving them a 30-28 lead at the half.

Hillsborough took the third quarter, 14-8, giving them a somewhat comfortable 44-36 lead at the buzzer.

But the Lady Warriors were not going to go quietly.

Franklin came within one point, 48-47, with about 3:33 left in the game, but Hillsborough managed to pull out to a short lead.

Sophomore Iyanna Cotten finished the game with seven points, while Juniors Alyssa Pecorella and Tarae Jackson scored five points each. Sophomore Tiffany Pecorella rounded out the scoring with three points.

The Lady Warriors finish the season 16-7 overall and 11-3 in the Skyland Conference.

Following are some scenes from the game:





