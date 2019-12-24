FHS Sports Gallery: Basketball Warriors Fall To Colonia, 63-45

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer gave the FHS Warriors their first lead of the December 23 game against Colonia with this drive and layup.

The Franklin High School Warriors’ basketball team suffered a hard-fought loss December 23 to the Colonia Patriots, 63-54.

Trailing for the majority of the game, the Warriors were able to stretch out a few 3- and 4-point leads, but Colonia, the defending state sectional champion, always fought back to regain their lead.

The Warriors ended the first quarter down 19-16, after having fought back from an early 15-9 deficit.

The Warriors first grabbed the lead with less than two minutes to go in the first half, after a hard drive to the basket by junior Joshua Kuroda-Grauer made it 27-25, Franklin.

Franklin went to the locker room at halftime with a 29-29 tie. A late Franklin foul, with the Warriors leading 29-27, allowed Colonia to end the half with the score knotted up.

Franklin kept it close in the third quarter, only outscored by Colonia by two points, 13-11.

It was the fourth quarter that proved to be Franklin’s undoing, with the Warriors outscored 21-14.

Senior Tracy Brown led all Franklin scorers with 15 points, with nine of those points coming via three treys.

Kuroda-Grauer contributed eight points, while junior Anthony Milligan and sophomore Isaiah Cotton each scored seven points.

Senior Edward Turay and junior Demi Alao each scored five points, sophomore Anthony Edmundson scored four points, and junior Ikenna Eluwa scored three points.

Following are some scenes from the game:

