FHS Sports: Football Warriors End Season With Loss To East Brunswick

The Franklin High School Warriors football team played hard against East Brunswick on October 29, but they could not overcome both the Bears and the weather.

The season’s final game was much closer than the 20-14 score would imply; Franklin’s defense prevented a much wider gap in the final tally.

The wind was gusting from the time the two teams took the field. After the football was blown off the tee twice before the opening kickoff, a Warrior ran up and held it in place.

The wind also played havoc with the Bear’s punter; one snap went flying over his head and ended up several yards behind him before the ball was recovered.

East Brunswick struck first early in the first quarter but Franklin quickly answered, with the squad’s first touchdown of the night coming by way of a 6-yard run capped by an end zone dive by Senior Moshood Bobolola. The extra point was blocked, so Franklin trailed 7-6.

East Brunswick scored again in the second quarter, but it’s extra point sailed outside the uprights, leaving the Bears with a 13-6 lead.

Junior Samuele Mattia brought the Warriors closer that quarter with a 1-yard run resulting in him poking the football into the end zone. The extra point attempt banged off the outside of one upright, so the Warriors trailed 13-12 at the half.

Franklin picked up its final two points on a safety with about 26 seconds to go in the game.

